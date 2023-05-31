Crime Watch: Bull missing near Willow City

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Todd Jennings, District 26 in Central Texas, reports a black Angus bull missing from a property off Althaus Davis Road in northern Gillespie County. The bull is branded with HIL and 957 on the left hip and has a white ear tag in the left ear. He was last seen around May 4. Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact Jennings at 830-997-7585 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.