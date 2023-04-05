Crime Watch: Bull missing near Waelder

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Robert Fields, District 25 in Southeast Texas, reports one black Brangus bull missing near Waelder off Private Road 4571. The bull is 7 years old, weighs approximately 1,700-1,800 pounds and has a hole in the right ear from a lost ear tag. He was last seen March 21. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Fields at 361-207-5207 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.