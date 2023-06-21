Crime Watch: Bull missing near Eldorado, Oklahoma

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Jay Foster, District 7 in Southwest Oklahoma, reports a 3-year-old, black SimAngus bull with a white face missing from a property northwest of Eldorado in Jackson County, Oklahoma. The bull has a lime green ear tag in the left ear with No. 97 and a white ear tag in the right ear with No. 20. He is also branded on the left hip with a hanging S. The bull was last seen June 8. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Foster at 940-475-0295 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
