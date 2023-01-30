Crime Watch: Bull missing in Starr County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Joe Aguilar Jr., District 29 in South Texas, reports a red Santa Gertrudis bull missing from a pasture off La Segunda road in Starr County. The bull has a white ear tag with No. 9 and was last seen Jan. 1. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Aguilar at 956-513-0297 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.