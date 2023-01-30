Crime Watch: Bull missing in Starr County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Joe Aguilar Jr., District 29 in South Texas, reports a red Santa Gertrudis bull missing from a pasture off La Segunda road in Starr County. The bull has a white ear tag with No. 9 and was last seen Jan. 1. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Aguilar at 956-513-0297 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
Recent Posts
Texas crop progress and condition for Jan. 30
Most of the state received from trace amounts up to 3 inches of precipitation this week with areas …
Continue Reading about Texas crop progress and condition for Jan. 30
Cow-calf Corner: Calf scours and calving pasture rotation
Mark Z. Johnson, Oklahoma State University Extension Beef Cattle Breeding Specialist Calf scours …
Continue Reading about Cow-calf Corner: Calf scours and calving pasture rotation
Crime Watch: Cattle missing near Cuero
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Robert Fields, District 25 in Southeast …
Continue Reading about Crime Watch: Cattle missing near Cuero