Crime Watch: Bull missing in Montague County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger John Bradshaw, District 9 in North Central Texas and Southern Oklahoma, reports a bull missing in Bowie. The five-year-old Angus bull weighs approximately 1,800 pounds with a red ear tag in his left ear. He is branded on his left shoulder with backwards B connected H and on his left hip with backward L connected B. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Bradshaw at 940-389-6123 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.