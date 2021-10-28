Crime Watch: Bull missing in McCulloch County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger H.D. Brittain, District 19 in West Texas, reports an Angus bull missing in McCulloch County. The bull is freeze branded A over 6707 on his left hip and was last seen Oct. 15. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Brittain at 325-853-2062 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.