Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger H.D. Brittain, District 19 in West Texas, reports an Angus bull missing in McCulloch County. The bull is freeze branded A over 6707 on his left hip and was last seen Oct. 15. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Brittain at 325-853-2062 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
Recent Posts
Crime Watch: Bull missing in McCulloch County
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger H.D. Brittain, District 19 in …
Continue Reading about Crime Watch: Bull missing in McCulloch County
Crime Watch: Yearling bulls missing in Shelby County
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Larry Hand, District 13 in East …
Continue Reading about Crime Watch: Yearling bulls missing in Shelby County
Letter to the Editor: Enough With The War On Beef
by Kelley Sullivan Georgiades In his October 25th article, “Fighting Climate Change Requires …
Continue Reading about Letter to the Editor: Enough With The War On Beef