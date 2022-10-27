Crime Watch: Bull missing in Lipscomb County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Ben Eggleston, District 2 in the Texas Panhandle, reports one registered black Angus bull missing near Darrouzett. The bull is branded with -L on the left hip. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Eggleston at 806-852-4741 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
