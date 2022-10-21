Crime Watch: Bull missing in Jack County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Ben Eggleston, District 2 in the Texas Panhandle, reports one 3-year-old registered Red Angus bull missing near Bryson. The bull has a scar on the left hip and a green ear tag in the right ear with RAE written on it. The bull was last seen Oct. 7 in a pasture near Salt Creek Road. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Eggleston at 806-852-4741 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
