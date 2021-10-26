Crime Watch: Bull missing in Hunt County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Troy McKinney, District 11 in North Texas, reports a bull missing in Hunt County. The Hereford bull was last seen Oct. 5. He is two- to three-years-old and weighs approximately 1,200 pounds. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact McKinney at 903-267-3604 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.