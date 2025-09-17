Crime watch: Bull missing in Houston County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Darrel Bobbitt, District 14 in East Texas, reports a four-year-old black bull missing from a property near Berea. The bull has a green ear tag. He was discovered missing Sept. 5. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Bobbitt at 936-222- 2144 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
