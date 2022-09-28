Crime Watch: Bull missing in Goliad County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Robert Fields, District 25 in Southeast Texas, reports one black Brangus bull missing in Goliad County. The bull is branded with QQ on the right hip and has white ear tags in both ears. He was last seen July 2022. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Fields at 361-207-5207 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.