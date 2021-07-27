Crime Watch: Bull missing in Colorado County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger David Marcaurele, District 24 in the Gulf Coast, reports a bull missing near Welmar. The Red Angus bull was last seen on June 26, he is four years old with the PO brand on his left hip. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Marcaurele at 979-332-8755 or the Operation Cow Thief tipline at 817-916-1775.
