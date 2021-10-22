Crime Watch: Brangus bull missing in Brown County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger H.D. Brittain, District 19 in West Texas, reports a Brangus bull missing that escaped near May on Oct. 2. He weighs approximately 2,000 lb. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Brittain at 325-853-2062 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.