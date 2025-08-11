Crime watch: Bull missing in Austin County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Nathan Hale, District 24 in Southeast Texas, reports a white bull missing from a property off FM 2754 in Bellville. The 9-month-old bull is believed to have enter the Rocky Creek and Mill Creek bottoms. He was last seen July 8. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Hale at 979-627-5823 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.