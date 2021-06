Crime Watch: Bull calf missing in Eastern Oklahoma

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger John Cummings, District 5 in Eastern Oklahoma, reports a missing bull calf in Rogers County, Oklahoma. The brown bull calf weighs about 400 pounds and was last seen May 25. The calf does not have any brands. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Cummings at 918-342-0888 or the Operation Cow Thief tipline at 817-916-1775.