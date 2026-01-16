Crime watch: Brown Brahman cross cow missing in Donley County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Lynn Mays, District 2 in the Texas Panhandle, reports a brown Brahman cross cow missing from a property near the Southwest corner of FM 3142 and County Road 30 in Donley County. The cow is approximately 3 years old with a white belly, a blue ear tag in the left ear and yellow sale stickers on both sides. The cow was last seen Nov. 28, 2025. Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Mays at 806-683-8320 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.