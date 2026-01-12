Crime watch: Black Longhorn bull missing near Wichita–Clay county line

Cliff Swofford, in North Texas, reports a black Longhorn bull missing from a property off Ratt Road near the Wichita–Clay County line. The bull is described as approximately 3 1/2 years old and weighs approximately 1,620 pounds. The bull has no brands or ear tags. The bull was last seen Dec. 10, 2025. Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Swofford at 817-343-8804 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
