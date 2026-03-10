Crime watch: Black cow missing in Leon County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Chace Fryar, District 21 in East Texas, reports a black cow missing from a property off SH 75 near Buffalo. The cow is branded with a “C2” staggered brand on her left side, “7L” on her left hip, and has a yellow No. 3 ear tag in her left ear. The cow was last seen Jan. 31. Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Fryar at 281-734-4078 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
