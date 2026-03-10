Crime watch: Black Corriente heifer missing in Wise County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Cliff Swofford, District 8 in North Texas, reports a black Corriente heifer missing from a property off FM 730 in Decatur. The heifer weighs approximately 550 pounds and has no brands, ear tags or ear notches. She was last seen March 2. Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Swofford at 817-343-8804 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.