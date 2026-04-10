Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Darrel Bobbitt, District 14 in East Texas, reports a black Beefmaster bull missing from a property off Old Homer Road and Alto Road in Angelina County. The two-year-old bull has a yellow ear tag with No. 1 in his left ear and a “22 over 24” branded on his left hip. He was last seen March 5. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Bobbitt at 936-222-2144 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
Recent Posts
Peyton Schumann named executive director of government relations at TSCRA
FORT WORTH, Texas (April 10, 2026) — Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers …
Continue Reading about Peyton Schumann named executive director of government relations at TSCRA
Crime watch: Black Beefmaster bull missing in Angelina County
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Darrel Bobbitt, District 14 in …
Continue Reading about Crime watch: Black Beefmaster bull missing in Angelina County
Crime watch: Longhorn bull missing in Robertson County
Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Brent Mast, District 22 in East …
Continue Reading about Crime watch: Longhorn bull missing in Robertson County