Crime watch: Black Angus bull missing in Limestone County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Chace Fryar, District 21 in East Texas, reports a 4-year-old black Angus bull missing from a property off LCR 822 in Limestone County. The bull has an ear tag in his left ear that reads “Sikes.” The bull was last seen Jan. 31. Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Fryar at 281-734-4078 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.

