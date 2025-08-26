Crime watch: Black Angus bull missing in Lavaca County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Robert Fields, District 25 in Southeast Texas, reports a black Angus bull missing from a property off Highway 77 south in Hallettsville. The 3-year-old bull has a “D bar d” below branded on his left hip with a No. 72 branded below or beside it. He was last seen Aug. 10. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Fields at 361-207-5207 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.