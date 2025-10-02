Crime watch: Black Angus bull missing in Guadalupe County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Robert Fields, District 25 in Southeast Texas, reports a black Angus bull missing from a property off Wilke Road in Kingsbury. The bull has a “0050 over 2 bar C” freeze branded on his left hip. He was last seen July 2025. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Fields at 361-207-5207 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.