Crime watch: Black Angus bull missing in Gillespie County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Todd Jennings, District 26 in Central Texas, reports a missing Black Angus bull from a property on Schmidt-Anderegg Road, located just off of Salt Branch Loop near Hilda. The bull is branded with a “154 over 2-C” on its left hip and a yellow No. 91 ear tag. The bull was last seen in May. Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact Jennings at 830-997-7585 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.





