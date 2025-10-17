Crime watch: Black Angus bull calf missing in Houston County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Darrel Bobbitt, District 14 in East Texas, reports a black Angus bull calf missing from a property off County Road 1504 in Houston County. The 18-month-old calf has a 44 brand and ear tag with No. 4149. He was last seen the week of Oct. 13. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Bobbitt at 936-222- 2144 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.