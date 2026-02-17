Crime watch: Beefmaster cross cows missing in Colorado County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Nathan Hale, District 24 in Southeast Texas, reports four brown white-faced Beefmaster cross cows missing from a property off County Road 255 in Sheridan. The cows have a “TT” branded on their left hip. They were last seen Feb. 8. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Hale at 979-627-5823 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
