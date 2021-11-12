Crime Watch: Baldy cow missing near Montgomery

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Brent Mast, District 22 in Central Texas, reports a black/white faced cow missing near Montgomery in Montgomery County. The cow was last seen Oct. 1. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Mast at 936-714-6619 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
