TSCRA commends USDA on Mexico sterile fly facility

FORT WORTH, Texas (June 27, 2026) — Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association president Stephen Diebel released the following statement after the United States Department of Agriculture today announced the opening of the Metapa sterile fly production facility to combat the spread of New World screwworm:

“The goal has always been to increase production of sterile flies, and the Metapa facility expands our capacity to better respond and ultimately eradicate New World screwworm. This facility was a commitment made by Secretary Rollins and USDA last May and the opening of this facility makes true on this promise. We appreciate Secretary Rollins and the rest of the Trump Administration for their steadfast support of Texas ranchers.

Every sterile fly produced helps the U.S. get closer to eradicating NWS and establishing a biological and geographical barrier to protect Texas ranchers and landowners.”

Background:

The United States Department of Agriculture invested $21 million to renovate and convert an existing fruit fly facility in Metapa, Mexico. Once complete, the facility is expected to produce an additional 60–100 million sterile NWS flies per week. Mexico expects first eradiation mid-July to produce 30 million flies.

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