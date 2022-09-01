Crime Watch: ATV stolen near Lockney

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Garry Brewer, District 6 in West Texas, reports a 2016 Polaris Sportsman 550 ATV stolen. The ATV is dark green and was last seen August 12. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Brewer at 806-778-9153 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.