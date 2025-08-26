Crime watch: ATV stolen in Hartley County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Chris Ward, District 1 in the Texas Panhandle, reports a 2022 army green CFMOTO four-wheeler stolen from a property off FM 3138 in Hartley County. The four-wheeler’s VIN No. is LCELDZA0N6004073. It was last seen Aug. 15, mid-morning and was discovered missing that evening. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Ward at 806-205-0119 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.