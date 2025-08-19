Crime watch: Angus yearling bulls missing in Menard County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Todd Jennings, District 26 in Central Texas, reports 12 black Angus yearling bulls missing from a property off Clear Creek Lane, west of Menard. The bulls weigh approximately 900-1000 pounds and are branded with a mashed O over the numeral 5 on their left hip. They have a red ear tag and a swallow-fork in their left ear. They were last accounted seen Aug. 5. Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact Jennings at 830-997-7585 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.