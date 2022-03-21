Crime Watch: Angus heifers stolen in Logan County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Bart Perrier, District 4 in North Central Oklahoma, reports three Angus heifers stolen in Edmond. The heifers are approximately 1000 pounds, and each is tattooed with a corresponding yellow ear tag with numbers 060, 050 and 051. They were removed from a set of pens two miles north of Edmond. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Perrier at 918-440-8360 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
