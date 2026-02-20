Crime watch: Angus cross bull missing in Erath County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Zach Havens, District 9 in Central Texas, reports a black Angus cross bull missing from a property off County Road 120 and County Road 126 in Erath County. The two-year-old bull has “LW” branded on his left hip, a swallow fork ear notch on the tip of his right ear and pink ear tags in both ears with owner’s name and phone number. He was last seen Feb. 4. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Havens at 254-396-1747 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.