Crime Watch: Angus cows and calves missing in Wheeler County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Ben Eggleston, District 2 in the North Texas Panhandle, reports Angus cows and calves missing near Allison in Wheeler County. Three Angus cows, along with five calves weighing approximately 500 lb., all carry a “Lazy E” brand on the right hip. The cattle went missing between Oct. 1 and 5. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Eggleston at 806-852-4741 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
