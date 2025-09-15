Crime watch: Angus bull missing in Kendall County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Todd Jennings, District 26 in Central Texas, reports a black Angus bull missing from a property off Stieler Hill Road in Comfort. The 1,500-pound bull has a distinct scar on his right rib and left front leg. He has no brands or other markings. He was last seen Aug. 24.

The owner is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the return of the stolen bull or the arrest and/or grand jury indictment of the person(s) responsible for the felony theft of this bull. Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact Jennings at 830-997-7585 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.





