Crime watch: Angus bull calves missing in McCulloch County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Todd Jennings, District 26 in Central Texas, reports 18 black Angus bull calves missing from a property west of Brady off County Road 106. The calves are nine to 11 months old and weigh 700-800 pounds. The cattle have the following ear tag numbers in their left ear: 1W, 127, 128,131, 136, 605, 611, 622, 624, 631, 635, 641, 644, 651, 676, 688, 704 and 755. They have an under-bit notch and a fly tag in their right ear. They were last seen July 3. Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact Jennings at 830-997-7585 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.