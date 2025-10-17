Crime watch: Angus bull and steer calf missing in Schleicher County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger HD Brittain, District 19 in West Texas, reports a black Angus bull and black steer calf missing from a property near the intersection of US 190 and FM 2084 in Schleicher County. The bull has “2738” and “walking A” freeze branded on his left hip and a “flying U” fire branded on his left hip. The calf has ear marks in both ears. They were last seen May 1. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Brittain at 325-340-2268 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.