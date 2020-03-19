Crime watch: 35 branded yearling steers missing in Central Texas

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Marvin Wills, District 15 in Central Texas, reports 35 head of cattle missing from a property in Bell County. The 35 mixed-color yearling steers weigh approximately 800 pounds, each, and have a quarter circle over J brand, with no bar on the J. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Special Ranger Wills at 254-223-2330 or the Operation Cow Thief tipline at 888-830-2333. 

/ Crime Watch, The Cattleman Now - App, Theft & Law

