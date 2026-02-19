Crime watch: 21 black Wagyu cows missing in Houston County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Darrel Bobbitt, District 14 in East Texas, reports 21 black wagyu cows missing from a property off County Road 4020 in Lovelady. The cows have a “H5” branded on their left hip and an under-bit in their right ear. They were last seen Jan. 10. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Bobbitt at 936-222- 2144 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.