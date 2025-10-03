Crime watch: 17 heifers and two steers reported missing in Caldwell

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Brent Mast, District 22 reports 17 heifers and two steers missing from a property in Caldwell. The missing livestock include:

Five Brahman heifers with white Navasota Livestock preconditioned tags that weigh 600 pounds;

One Brahman heifer weighing 800 pounds;

One Jersey Brahman cross heifer weighing 400 pounds with a purple ear tag;

One Jersey Brahman cross heifer weighing 800 pounds;

One Jersey Brahman cross heifer weighing 900 pounds;

One black motley faced steer weighing 700 pounds;

One black steer weighing 700 pounds; and

Six to eight head of longtail Brangus heifers with white “Alford Cattle Co.” ear tags ranging from 750-850 pounds.

The missing livestock were last seen on Sept. 25. It is possible that two pickups with trailers are involved in this theft. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Mast at 714-714-6619 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.