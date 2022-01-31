Cow Camp open for registration

The Cattle Raisers Museum will host Cow Camp this year for children ages 5 to 10 on Saturday, July 24, during the Cattle Raisers Convention and Expo in Fort Worth. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the museum, which is located at 1600 Gendy St. on the second floor of the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History.

Young cattle raisers will get to explore the Cattle Raisers Museum, the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame, and the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History and participate in fun activities throughout the day. Price per child to attend is $45 before July 14 and $55 on the day of Cow Camp. Registration includes lunch, snacks and camp supplies.

Space is limited so early registration is recommended. Camp registration can be completed when registering for the convention at cattleraisersconvention.com.

Contact Deanna Holderith at [email protected] or 817-332-8551 with questions regarding the day’s activities.