Cow-calf Corner: Sweep tubs vs. bud box

Mark Z. Johnson, Oklahoma State University Extension Beef Cattle Breeding Specialist

In a cattle working facility, the function of the crowding area, often called a “tub” is to funnel cattle into alleyway on the way to the squeeze chute or load out. The crowding area must be designed and located so cattle can be easily moved into this area from a common sorting alley that is fed by holding pens. There are two commonly used systems that offer differing advantages which we cover this week.

Sweep Tub

The circular crowding area, with totally enclosed sides and crowding gate, is effective because the only escape route visible to the animal is through the alleyway leading to the squeeze chute or loadout. To further encourage cattle to exit crowding area, the solid crowding gate is intermittently moved toward a closed position. This effectively restricts the cattle to a successively smaller area as they move into the alleyway. A roughened concrete floor is desirable to provide an all-weather surface and for ease in cleaning. This design of cattle working facilities is to use circular crowding areas and working chutes. The circular designs take advantage of cattle’s tendency to circle and crowd toward the outside of a curved passage. The curved crowding area and working chute encourages cattle to move in a continuous flow toward the squeeze chute. Solid enclosures shield the animals’ vision from distractions outside the working area while focusing their attention on moving out of the crowding tub. When a balky animal needs to be prodded, it is only a short walk from the squeeze chute to any location along the curved working alleyway. Consequently, cattle can normally be worked in less time with a curved alleyway than with a straight one. The crowding alley also should be curved with totally enclosed sides. Cattle move more freely because they cannot view the cattlemen or squeeze chute until they approach the palpation cage or rear gate of the squeeze chute. Sloping sides in the working alleyway confine the animal’s feet and legs to a narrow path which, in turn, reduces balking. Sloping sides also reduce the capability of an animal to turn around in the crowding alley. Sloping sides are well matched to cow-calf operations because varied sizes of cattle can be worked efficiently in the same system. Recommended width for the bottom of the alleyway is 16 inches with the top at 28 inches. Emergency release panels can be constructed as movable crowding alley side panels that can be opened. An important consideration is that the cattle handler does not need to been inside the sweep tub. The handler works from the outside of the tub and alleyway while processing the cattle.

Bud Box

The same concepts regarding the alleyway leading to the squeeze chute or loadout still apply. The primary difference is the way in which cattle are coaxed into the alleyway. The Bud Box is a rectangular pen in which the alleyway leading to the chute is placed at a right angle at the point of entry. The design is simple and with proper handling techniques can be highly effective. Cattle are brought into the box and the position of the handler along the opposite side of the box stimulates cattle to move by the handler and into the alleyway. The gate that is closed behind the cattle as they moved past the alley forms the box. The Bud Box requires a basic understanding of cattle handling principles and may require additional training for inexperienced producers. The effectiveness of the design and the manner in which cattle flow into the alley is the result of the cattle handling skills and the attitude of the handler. Proper use of the box requires the cattle handler to be inside the box with the cattle.

The Bud Box contrasts the large, circular, sweep systems described above. The absence of large fabricated bends make it easier to construct. The box typically has open sides and does not require crowding gates which reduces the material cost and footprint of the facility. A typical box is 12 feet wide and 20 feet long. It is closed on one end with a gate at the other end. A Bud Box can be constructed and deconstructed from portable panels. Accordingly it offers the advantage of being tried on a temporary basis.

Summary

The decision of incorporating a Sweep Tub or Bud Box into your cattle working system should be based on considering a number of factors determining what is the best fit for your budget and type of operation. There are numerous YouTube videos available on the web showing examples of working cattle through, and the construction of, both sweep tubs and Bud Boxes.

References:

A.J. Tarpoff, et. al., Designing a Bud Box for Cattle Handling, Kansas State University Agricultural Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service.

Ken Apple, Raymond L. Huhnke and Sam Harp. Modern Corral Design. Oklahoma State University Cooperative Extension Service.

Mark Johnson, OSU Extension beef cattle breeding specialist, explains how to properly manage cattle facilities on SunUpTV’s Cow-Calf Corner from June 17, 2023. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BZ2QZ2GUdqg&t=15s