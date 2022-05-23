Cow-Calf Corner: OSU Department of Animal and Food Sciences Releases a New Summary of Research

Paul Beck, Oklahoma State University State Extension Beef Nutrition Specialist

The Oklahoma State University Department of Animal and Food Sciences has released a new summary of research from their department entitled “OSU Department of Animal and Food Sciences 2022 Annual Summary P-1064”. Research efforts from 2021 by graduates and faculty ranging from cow-calf nutrition and management, stocker cattle production, finishing cattle nutrition, and meat science are summarized in this publication in 13 reports.

We are proud to present a summary of research accomplishments from this past year. Whether basic or applied, the mission of our research program in the Department of Animal and Food Sciences is to solve problems and capitalize on opportunities in animal agriculture, companion animals, and the food industry. This report summarizes a wide array of research activities conducted at our livestock units and in our laboratories by faculty, staff, and students. We hope to build on the Department’s rich history of excellence in research to better serve animal agriculture and help provide all citizens abundant affordable and safe food supply. We hope you find this research report useful and informative.

This publication can be accessed at https://extension.okstate.edu/fact-sheets/print-publications/p/2022-annual-summary-p-1064.pdf

The previous publication in this series “OSU Department of Animal and Food Sciences 2019 Annual Summary P-1062” can be accessed at https://extension.okstate.edu/fact-sheets/2019-annual-summary-research-at-the-department-of-animal-and-food-sciences.html

Between 1958 and 2013, faculty and graduate students participated in a “Research Reports” program as an opportunity to inform stakeholders, educators and researchers about the exciting research being conducted in our department. The research in our department focuses on animal science and food science. The reports describe the methods, results, and conclusions found by researchers during their scientific investigations. Research Reports for 1995 – 2013 are available on our website at https://extension.okstate.edu/programs/beef-extension/research-reports/