Cow-Calf Corner: New webinar series announced about reducing cow-calf costs

Paul Beck, State Extension Beef Nutrition Specialist

The Oklahoma State University Department of Animal and Food Science beef Extension team has announced a new webinar series on Reducing Costs in a Cow/Calf Operation.

Experts from OSU and across the region will present on topics ranging from forage management, deworming protocols, feeding recommendations, and tax strategies. The series will start on June 23rd at noon with Dave Delaney from the King Ranch Institute for Ranch Management presenting “Minimizing Cost in a Cow/Calf Enterprise” and the series will continue every Thursday at noon through August 18th. Be sure to register online: http://dasnr.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN__0ALHFY9T965cgS0_swRUQ

This series is a continuation of the popular Rancher’s Thursday Lunchtime Series. We have hosted 50 webinars in 11 series with over 2,800 in attendance since May 2020. Links to past webinars are available at https://extension.okstate.edu/programs/beef-extension/ranchers-thursday-lunchtime-series/index.html