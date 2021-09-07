Cow-Calf Corner: Mexican cattle imports decrease in 2021 and OQBN vaccination protocols

Cow-Calf Corner is a weekly newsletter by the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Agency

September 6, 2021

Mexican cattle imports decrease in 2021

Derrell S. Peel, Oklahoma State University Extension Livestock Marketing Specialist

The latest monthly trade data shows that July imports of Mexican cattle were down 37.5 percent year over year. Mexican cattle imports for the first seven months of the year were down 18.7 percent compared to 2020. Preliminary weekly data from USDA-AMS through the end of August shows that year-to-date cattle imports are down 21.0 percent year over year.

Mexican cattle imports are on pace for an annual total of 1.15 – 1.20 million head this year. Over the last 30 years, annual imports have averaged 1.1 million head although the average in the last decade has been a bit higher at 1.23 million head. In 2020, Mexican cattle imports totaled 1.44 million head, the highest total since 2012. Total imports last year were up 9.2 percent from 2019.

Mexican cattle enter the U.S. through one of eleven ports along the border including six in Texas (Columbia Bridge, Eagle Pass, Del Rio, Hidalgo, Laredo and Presidio); two in New Mexico (Santa Teresa and Columbus); and three in Arizona (San Luis, Nogales, and Douglas). In 2020, the Arizona ports accounted for 26.6 percent of total cattle imports (all at Nogales and Douglas; no cattle have crossed at San Luis for several years); New Mexico accounted for 49.4 percent of total cattle imports and the Texas ports accounted for 24.1 percent of the total. Santa Teresa, New Mexico is by far the largest port for cattle, accounting for 42.1 percent of total cattle imports in 2020 and just over 50 percent thus far in 2021. The two New Mexico ports along with Presidio, Texas all border the state of Chihuahua, meaning that the majority of U.S. imports of Mexican cattle originate in or pass through the Mexican state of Chihuahua (e.g. 55.1 percent in 2020).

Several factors likely contributed to the increase in Mexican cattle imports in 2020 and the decrease this year. The already struggling Mexican economy was hit hard by the pandemic, further weakening beef demand last year. Related to that, the Mexican Peso weakened sharply in 2020, going from 18.8 pesos/dollar in January to 24.2 pesos/dollar by April, a loss of nearly 29 percent of value. A weaker Mexican currency provides additional incentive for cattle producers to preserve value by exporting more cattle. The Peso recovered value by the end of the year and is nearly back to pre-pandemic levels.

Drought was also a significant issue in Mexico in 2020 and may have added to the export total last year. Drought continued to build through the winter dry season and conditions looked very bad in June of this year. However, the summer wet season has brought good rains and pasture conditions are markedly improved currently. It is possible that good forage conditions is delaying some cattle marketings until later in the fall. However, November and December typically account for about 24 percent of annual cattle imports and it appears that normal seasonal patterns are likely.

The Mexican cattle feedlot industry continues to grow but remains heavily dependent on imported feed grain and will continue to struggle with higher feed costs. However, cattle and beef prices are higher in Mexico in 2021 with expectations for additional improvement in market conditions into 2022 along with other North American markets in the U.S. and Canada.

OQBN Vaccination Protocols

Jeff Robe, OQBN coordinator; Paul Beck, Beef Extension Specialist; Rosslyn Biggs, Beef Extension Veterinarian

Vaccinations are considered the most important pieces of disease prevention and a successful preconditioning plan. Vaccines are an expensive investment, and they should be treated as such. Proper handling and administration of vaccines should follow BQA standards to decrease the likelihood of infection upon exposure to a pathogen and to minimize tissue damage to consumable protein products. Veterinarian consultation is recommended when starting a preconditioning health protocol to determine the right product and strategy to fit the operation.

Timing of Vaccine Administration: The OQBN program provides producers with 3 options utilizing different timing strategies to build an immune response for both respiratory and clostridial vaccines.

Branding and Weaning: Branding is defined as 2-4 months of age at which point the calf would receive the initial vaccine followed up with a second administration of the vaccine at the time of weaning. OQBN requires the use of a modified live viral vaccine (MLV). Use of killed vaccines (KV) is not permitted using this timing strategy. Research has also indicated that using killed vaccines during a window from 2 to 4 months of are less likely to provide an effective immune response due to interference from colostral antibodies passed from dam to calf. MLV vaccines should be used with extreme caution in a herd containing pregnant cows that have not been previously vaccinated or cows with unknown health history due to the risk of abortion.

Preweaning is defined as 2 to 6 weeks prior to weaning. The first administration of vaccine is given 2 to 6 weeks preweaning followed by the second vaccine administration at weaning. The use of a KV is permitted during the 2 to 6 week period only. The second vaccine administration is required by OQBN to be a MLV vaccine. Weaning and Postweaning: In this option, the first administration of vaccine is given at weaning and followed with the second vaccine administration within 14 to 28 days. OQBN requires the vaccines used in this option be a MLV only.

The effectiveness of a vaccine relies heavily on when vaccines are given. There are many factors to consider that could positively or negatively impact the outcome such as calf age, stress, and time between the first and second dose of the vaccine. One example deals with maternal antibody interference (MAI). Colostral antibodies received from the dam at first milk provide the young calf with defense mechanisms until the calf has developed its own robust immune system. Research has shown that vaccines given too early in a young calf’s life may be perceived as a “foreign” object by the maternal antibodies passed along to calf, neutralizing the vaccine, and rendering it useless.

For vaccines to work most effectively, the calf should be healthy and unstressed. Stress is considered the number one precursor to disease in livestock animals, and weaning is one the most stressful events in a young calf’s life. Research has shown that administering vaccines during periods of high stress can be counterproductive to the animal when compared to vaccines given to animals not under stress. Utilizing a preweaning or a delayed (a week or two after weaning) vaccine administration may increase efficacy and provide greater protection to the animal.

The time period between the 1st and 2nd dose of vaccines should also be considered. Manufacturer requirements on many commercial vaccines indicate that vaccine doses be given 14 to 21 days apart for the greatest disease protection. Consult your veterinarian to determined best practices for your operation.

Vaccine product: The OQBN program allows the use of KV and MLV vaccines with certain timing strategies for administration. Producers may request alternative plans for review by OQBN administrators only with significant cause and justification.

Option 1: Branding and Weaning: requires the use of two rounds of 5-way MLV respiratory vaccine (BVD 1 & 2, IBR, PI3, and BRSV), requires the use of two rounds of at least a 7-way clostridial (blackleg) vaccine, and one dose of M. haemolytica / P. multocida (a.k.a. Shipping fever) given at weaning.

Option 2: Preweaning and Weaning: requires the use of two rounds of 5-way respiratory vaccine. The first dose at preweaning may be MLV or KV, with the second dose at weaning being a MLV (required). Requires two rounds of at least a 7-way clostridial vaccine, and one dose of M. haemolytica / P. multocida given at weaning.

Option 3: Weaning and Postweaning: Requires the use of two rounds of 5-way MLV respiratory vaccine, requires the use of two rounds of at least a 7-way clostridial vaccine, and one dose of M. haemolytica / P. multocida given at either weaning or postweaning.

***A list of approved vaccines can be found at: www.oqbn.okstate.edu/vac-45-approved-vaccines

