Cherokee County Extension agent recognized by cattle raisers￼

Aaron Low recognized as a leader in local beef education

FORT WORTH, Texas — Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association today announced Aaron Low, a county extension agent based in Cherokee County, has been named the 2022 Outstanding County Extension Agent – Beef.

The award, which was created to recognize the state’s most dedicated and effective local educators in cattle production, is presented each year during Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo.

Hughes Abell, Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association’s president, said county extension agents play an integral role in helping cattle raisers get the information they need, as well as adopt best management practices and new technologies to improve product quality and producer sustainability.

“Texas A&M AgriLife Extension agents’ work is invaluable, and their programming is so vital to our members,” Abell said. “Aaron Low is an extraordinary example. He has worked hard to create quality programs that support hundreds of producers in east Texas.”

Low has worked to address issues with livestock numbers and forage management in Cherokee County. In 2021, nearly 100% of beef producers said they are intending to or have adopted management practices learned through programming Low conducted. He has hosted events and demonstrations to engage beef producers including beef and forage workshops, pesticide conferences and trainings, many educational newsletters and producer farm visits.

###

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association is a 145-year-old trade association and is the largest and oldest livestock organization based in Texas. TSCRA has more than 17,500 beef cattle operations, ranching families and businesses as members. These members represent approximately 55,000 individuals directly involved in ranching and beef production who manage 4 million head of cattle on 76 million acres of range and pasture land primarily in Texas and Oklahoma, and throughout the Southwest. For more news releases and information, visit tscra.org.