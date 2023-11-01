Chef-curated meals and Beef Quality Assurance certification offered to cattle raisers at no cost

Industry partners come together to offer educational training alongside top Texas chefs

FORT WORTH (Nov. 1, 2023) – Cattle raisers in Northeast Texas can join Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, and Texas Beef Council, Certified Angus Beef and Sysco Corporation for a four-hour training with top Texas chefs curating a beef meal November 16 in Sulphur Springs.

The program offers education in modern best management practices for raising cattle and a hands-on experience allowing attendees to learn new beef recipes and complimentary food and drink pairings. In addition, attendees will complete their voluntary Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) certification.

“It’s not about buying into a here-today-gone-tomorrow trend,” said Emily Lochner, executive director of education and engagement. “This event leverages proven best practices backed by science and common sense, while also learning how we as cattle raisers can strengthen consumer confidence in beef.”

BQA covers topics such as animal health, animal handling and welfare, nutrition and environmental stewardship. Certifications are valid for three years.

The event begins at 4 p.m. at The Black Oak Venue in Sulphur Springs.