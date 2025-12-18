Cattlemen’s Column: A year of progress, protection and purpose

By Carl Ray Polk Jr., Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association President

As we reflect on 2025, it’s clear this has been a year that tested the voice of Texas cattle raisers. Despite the challenges, Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association members delivered. From decisive wins in Austin and Washington, D.C., to standing guard against threats to our land, livestock and livelihoods, our members have proven that Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association is committed to making a difference.

Our work began early with a strong showing at the ballot box. Through Cattle Raisers PAC, association members helped elect leaders who understand the importance of beef production, ranching and private property rights. In the 2024 general election, 139 of the 140 candidates endorsed by the PAC were victorious — a remarkable 99% success rate. That kind of outcome doesn’t happen by chance. It reflects the power of engaged members investing in advocacy that seeks to protect our way of life. As we look ahead to the 2026 midterms, maintaining that influence will be essential to keeping industry champions in office.

Few issues drew more attention this year than the debate over cell-cultured protein. Thanks to the association’s leadership, Texas took a firm stand for beef with the passage of Senate Bill 261, which temporarily bans the sale of cell-cultured protein products in the state. This two-year moratorium provides time to evaluate the health and safety implications of these lab-based products while reinforcing the unmatched value of real Texas beef.

In April, cattle raisers reached another milestone: the transition of Texas’ livestock brand registration system into the digital era. We are working with Texas Animal Health Commission to ensure a secure online registry is up and running by the next brand registration period in 2031. The change will benefit producers, county clerks and law enforcement by making registration accessible online, while maintaining an online repository of brand records to access and verify. Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association’s advocacy ensured modernization didn’t bring more red tape, just more efficiency.

The association’s vigilance was tested again last November with the discovery of New World screwworm in southern Mexico. Working alongside federal and state partners, we helped secure a $750 million USDA commitment to combat the pest before it reaches U.S. soil. With cases as close as 70 miles south of Texas’ border, at time of press, the association is continuing to equip producers and landowners for NWS response, unifying Texas agriculture by creating the Screwworm Coalition of Texas and collaborating with federal and state agencies.

When wildfires scorched more than a million acres in 2024, the devastation served as a stark reminder of what’s at stake. Since 2006, more than 60% of all wildfires in the Texas Panhandle trace back to electrical failures. Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association supported key wildfire prevention measures championed by Rep. Ken King and Sen. Kevin Sparks in the Texas Legislature. Their policy packages, now signed into law, strengthen oversight of electric utilities and improve emergency response coordination. These reforms are a strong start, but our work continues to ensure Texas never faces such preventable devastation again as these legislative changes are implemented.

Not every fight went our way. In Cactus Water Services LLC v. COG Operating LLC, the Texas Supreme Court ruled that groundwater produced during oil and gas operations belongs to the operator. We see this as a significant setback for private property owners. This decision weakens long-standing protections for landowners and further complicates the state’s already contentious water landscape. Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association remains steadfast in defending private property rights and ensuring landowners retain authority over the natural resources beneath their land. As we move into 2026, water and property rights will remain at the forefront of our advocacy efforts.

At the federal level, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, signed by President Donald Trump in July, brought meaningful wins for ranchers. The bill raised the estate tax exemption, made the 20% small business deduction permanent, and extended funding for voluntary conservation programs and the Livestock Indemnity Program. While these provisions may have been overshadowed by other headlines, they represent tangible relief for producers. The association’s continued engagement in Washington ensures our members’ priorities are heard.

The past year reminded us that progress doesn’t come by chance, but from strong leadership, persistence and passion. Every success was built on the dedication of our association members who showed up, spoke out and supported our mission. As challenges to private property, water rights and natural resource conservation grow in 2026, our association will continue defending cattle raisers, landowners and wildlife conservationists in the Southwest.

