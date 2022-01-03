Cattle raisers statement on White House action plan for meat supply chain

FORT WORTH, Texas — Hughes Abell, president of the Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, issued the following statement after the White House announced measures they believe will increase fairness, competitiveness and resilience in the meat and poultry supply chain:

“To adequately address disparities within the beef supply chain, packer capacity must be increased, and the cattle market must operate transparently and provide for robust price discovery. For too long, these basic principles have been overlooked, and the men and women who raise our nation’s beef have suffered as a result.

“We appreciate the White House and Congress for their willingness to tackle these critical issues. As with any complex issue, the details will be immensely important as we must be cautious to not disrupt the efficient system we’ve built. We look forward to learning more specifics and working with administration officials, Congress and others within the cattle industry to ensure these efforts provide meaningful improvements for cattle producers.”

