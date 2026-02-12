Cattle Raisers PAC launches 1877 Club to recognize annual contributors

FORT WORTH, Texas (February 12, 2026) – Cattle Raisers PAC, the political action committee of Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, today announced the launch of the 1877 Club, a recognition program for members who contribute $1,877 or more annually to Cattle Raisers PAC.

The 1877 Club honors the association’s founding year, 1877, and strengthens the voice for land and livestock stewards who represent the oldest and largest livestock association in the Southwest.

Members of the 1877 Club receive year-round benefits designed to recognize their leadership and enhance their experience within TSCRA. These benefits include:

A custom 1877 Club lapel pin, providing admission for one member and one guest to applicable 1877 Club in-person events during the active recognition year.

Recognition through TSCRA digital platforms and print publications, including The Cattleman, with opportunities for donor spotlights.

Priority invitations to Cattle Raisers PAC events and select TSCRA gatherings with association leadership and elected officials.

Exclusive commemorative items and communications designated for 1877 Club members.

Additional benefits during the Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo include:

Access to designated 1877 Club bar areas.

Opportunities to submit ranch brands for inclusion in convention activations.

Recognition at the annual 1877 Club reception.

Membership in the 1877 Club follows an annual cycle ending March 1. Contributions made before March 1, 2026, qualify for convention recognition and provide benefits through March 1, 2027. Contributions made after March 1 are welcomed and will apply to the next annual recognition cycle. Members qualify for benefits immediately upon contributing.

TSCRA members may join the 1877 Club by contributing $1,877 or more to Cattle Raisers PAC. Contributions should be made payable to Cattle Raisers PAC with “1877 Club” noted in the memo line.

Contributions may be mailed to:

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association

P.O. Box 101988

Fort Worth, TX 76185

For additional information or questions regarding the 1877 Club, email [email protected] or call 800-242-7820.